Square Enix To Hire New President At Next Board Meeting

by Donald Theriault - March 3, 2023, 9:19 am EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Square Enix

The old one was last seen doing a fair President Shinra impression.

There's about to be a change at the top of Square Enix.

The board of the company has announced a vote to install Takashi Kiryu as the company's president at the next meeting of shareholders, replacing Yosuke Matsuda. The meeting is scheduled for early May.

Kiryu was previously Square's director of corporate communications and strategy, as well as business relations. In recent months, Matsuda has come under fire for aggressively pursuing the addition of the controversial non-fungible token (NFT) technology to games, including it in two separate letters from the president although no public plans ever emerged.

Talkback

M.K.Ultra4 hours ago

Just sell the company to Sony already.  :P

Ian Sane3 hours ago

Hate the NFT stuff but Square Enix has been very prolific on the Switch and I would hate to see that change with a new president.  Yes, they did do Kingdom Hearts as a cloud title and some of their remasters have some technical issues but the Dragon Quest and HD-2D stuff has been great.

