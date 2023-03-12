Episode 813: Wario's Iconic Garlic

The line will stretch to the horizon.

Jon was unavailable, and will remain as such next week. Also unavailable: the notes I took during the recording session.

Instead, here is a list of things I think I remember being in the show!

Greg talks about the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon demo

Greg also has been playing Metroid Fusion, which was just added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

Guillaume and Greg both have thoughts on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 4

James is weird, talking about Salamander County Public Television

The good news, I know what emails we talked about. This week we talk about better alternatives to Mario's boots and our feelings about the upcoming Tetris movie.

Emails go here.

RetroActive 52: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is coming up. Comments go here!