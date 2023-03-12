Episode 813: Wario's Iconic Garlic

The line will stretch to the horizon.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
Jon was unavailable, and will remain as such next week. Also unavailable: the notes I took during the recording session.
Instead, here is a list of things I think I remember being in the show!
- Greg talks about the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon demo
- Greg also has been playing Metroid Fusion, which was just added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
- Guillaume and Greg both have thoughts on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 4
- James is weird, talking about Salamander County Public Television
The good news, I know what emails we talked about. This week we talk about better alternatives to Mario's boots and our feelings about the upcoming Tetris movie.
Emails go here.
RetroActive 52: The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is coming up. Comments go here!
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is Sector 4 (AQA) from Metroid Fusion. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.