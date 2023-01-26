Formal Agreement For Call Of Duty On Nintendo Platforms Signed, Only Takes Effect With Microsoft Purchase

This time it's on paper, but it still requires Microsoft to spend a nearly-nice amount of money.

It's official - if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard King, Nintendo platforms will get Call of Duty day and date.

Microsoft president Brad Smith announced the agreement's formal signature late last night, calling it a "binding 10 year legal agreement" for the popular nationalist shooter series to be on Nintendo systems day and date with Xbox platforms. The deal reportedly contains "full feature and content parity".

The deal comes as Microsoft meets with European regulators today in an attempt to have the $68.7bn purchase of ABK approved without conditions; proposed methods of approval included Call of Duty as a franchise or the "Activision" portion of the company being divested.