Formal Agreement For Call Of Duty On Nintendo Platforms Signed, Only Takes Effect With Microsoft Purchase

by Donald Theriault - February 21, 2023, 9:30 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Microsoft

This time it's on paper, but it still requires Microsoft to spend a nearly-nice amount of money.

It's official - if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard King, Nintendo platforms will get Call of Duty day and date.

Microsoft president Brad Smith announced the agreement's formal signature late last night, calling it a "binding 10 year legal agreement" for the popular nationalist shooter series to be on Nintendo systems day and date with Xbox platforms. The deal reportedly contains "full feature and content parity".

The deal comes as Microsoft meets with European regulators today in an attempt to have the $68.7bn purchase of ABK approved without conditions; proposed methods of approval included Call of Duty as a franchise or the "Activision" portion of the company being divested.

M.K.Ultra3 hours ago

It seems weird that they have signed on to making games for an IP that have not yet acquired. I am guessing that if the deal does not go down, Activision has no obligation to make any games for Nintendo?

