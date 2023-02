20 minutes seems like a lot of time, but it's the same as we got last year.

The 27th anniversary of Pokemon is not getting marked quietly.

A Pokemon Presents video has been announced for Monday, February 27 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET. It will run for about 20 minutes.

A similar announcement in 2022 included the reveal of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, plus updates for Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Go.