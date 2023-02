Boy, this is an awfully good day for DS games we thought we'd never see again.

A DS adventure classic will be returning to Nintendo systems after more than a decade this summer.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the 2010 DS game directed by Ace Attorney series lead Shu Takumi, will be remastered for a Switch release this summer.

The original game involves playing as a ghost who has to discover not only their memories following their death, but also who was responsible for their death.