We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line To Get Demo On February 1

by Donald Theriault - January 30, 2023, 4:41 pm EST
Discuss in talkback! Source: Square Enix

In absolute numbers, 30 songs is a lot - but it's like 3% of the game?

A sample from the Final Bar Line is coming in on Wednesday.

During a livestream today, Square Enix announced that Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will have a demo ahead of the game's launch on February 16. The demo (available from midnight ET on February 1) will cover thirty songs, involve thirty characters, and have multiple difficulty options. The list of songs can be found here.

As per Square Enix policy, the demo progress will carry over to the final release.

Talkback

Ian Sane10 minutes ago

30 songs?!  I played the Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory demo and it had like 5 songs, which I thought was totally reasonable.  So this is pretty generous.  Looking forward to it!

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement