Nintendo Downloads - January 5, 2023

For the record, I originally had 202*2* in the year but this was originally written on New Year's Eve.

Things we missed last week: Bubble Bobble was the Archives release, and that game that was listed as a December 31 release and I couldn't tell if that was a filler date actually DID launch in Toy Soldiers HD.

The first week of the year is typically quiet, though there will probably be a brisk business in shadowdrops as NoA returns to work following the holidays. There's not a lot of notable stuff actually launching but Hollow Knight adds a couple of words with "Hollow World: Dark Knight"... oh, that's not the one you want. (Remember: No Silksong.) Most of the stuff already came out in Japan already who ends up with a very light week.

Europe got a late-in-the-year first party sale, so North American owners should be on notice that we're probably looking at one starting this week or next.

North America

Digital

Age of Heroes: The Beginning (US$19.99/C$-)

Alphalink ($14.99/$-)

Journey to the Blue Mountain ($9.99/$14.99: Sunday)

Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games ($9.99/$-)

Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)

Extreme Snowboard ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Hollow World: Dark Knight ($7.99/$9.99)

Pixel Game Maker Series: Pearl vs Grey ($7.99/$10.99)

Crypto Mining Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Blacksmith Forger ($4.99/$6.69: Monday)

Gravity Thrust ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Maximus 2 ($4.99/$7.49)

World War Battle Heroes ($4.99/$6.99)

Lost Snowmen ($4.99/$6.49)

Neon Souls ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Tuk Tuk Extreme ($2.99/$4.99: Monday)

Tumbleweed Destiny ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Monster Hunter Switch games are all on sale until the 5th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Age of Heroes: The Beginning (€19.99/£17.99)

Alphalink (€15/£13.5)

Journey to the Blue Mountain (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)

Extreme Snowboard (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series: Pearl vs Grey (€7.99/£7.19)

Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection (€7.49/£6.99: Monday)

Blacksmith Forger (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Neon Souls (€4.99/£4.99)

Lost Snowmen (€4.99/£4.49)

Maximus 2 (€4.49/£3.99)

Gravity Thrust (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Tumbleweed Destiny (€2.69/£2.39)

Japan

Age of Heroes: The Beginning (¥2200)

Soulsland (¥800)

Kawaii Slime Arena (¥700)

Infected Run to Survive (¥699)

Lost Snowmen (¥580)

Chess Royal (¥399)