Nintendo Downloads - January 5, 2023

For the record, I originally had 202*2* in the year but this was originally written on New Year's Eve.
Things we missed last week: Bubble Bobble was the Archives release, and that game that was listed as a December 31 release and I couldn't tell if that was a filler date actually DID launch in Toy Soldiers HD.
The first week of the year is typically quiet, though there will probably be a brisk business in shadowdrops as NoA returns to work following the holidays. There's not a lot of notable stuff actually launching but Hollow Knight adds a couple of words with "Hollow World: Dark Knight"... oh, that's not the one you want. (Remember: No Silksong.) Most of the stuff already came out in Japan already who ends up with a very light week.
Europe got a late-in-the-year first party sale, so North American owners should be on notice that we're probably looking at one starting this week or next.
North America
Digital
Age of Heroes: The Beginning (US$19.99/C$-)
Alphalink ($14.99/$-)
Journey to the Blue Mountain ($9.99/$14.99: Sunday)
Slots Royale: 777 Casino Games ($9.99/$-)
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection ($7.99/$9.99: Monday)
Extreme Snowboard ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)
Hollow World: Dark Knight ($7.99/$9.99)
Pixel Game Maker Series: Pearl vs Grey ($7.99/$10.99)
Crypto Mining Simulator ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)
Blacksmith Forger ($4.99/$6.69: Monday)
Gravity Thrust ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)
Maximus 2 ($4.99/$7.49)
World War Battle Heroes ($4.99/$6.99)
Lost Snowmen ($4.99/$6.49)
Neon Souls ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Tuk Tuk Extreme ($2.99/$4.99: Monday)
Tumbleweed Destiny ($2.99/$3.99)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Monster Hunter Switch games are all on sale until the 5th. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Digital
Age of Heroes: The Beginning (€19.99/£17.99)
Alphalink (€15/£13.5)
Journey to the Blue Mountain (€9.99/£8.99: Sunday)
Extreme Snowboard (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)
Pixel Game Maker Series: Pearl vs Grey (€7.99/£7.19)
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection (€7.49/£6.99: Monday)
Blacksmith Forger (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)
Neon Souls (€4.99/£4.99)
Lost Snowmen (€4.99/£4.49)
Maximus 2 (€4.49/£3.99)
Gravity Thrust (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)
Tumbleweed Destiny (€2.69/£2.39)
Japan
Age of Heroes: The Beginning (¥2200)
Soulsland (¥800)
Kawaii Slime Arena (¥700)
Infected Run to Survive (¥699)
Lost Snowmen (¥580)
Chess Royal (¥399)