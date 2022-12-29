Nintendo Downloads - December 29, 2022

The House of Indies will teach the news desk to assume a light downloads week going forward, we assume.

Things we missed last week: TWENTY FIVE GAMES dropped with no warning, including the House of Indies games; Floppy Knights, Mortal Shell, The Captain, The Punchuin, Sonority, Sail Forth, Melatonin, Hyper Gunsport, and Sports Story. Surely there won't be a repeat this week, right?

Well... not likely, because I'm pretty sure the social media team (as well as the press) is going to raise high holy hell if they interrupt Christmas. (Bad enough they interrupted my Festivus party.) The year SEEMS to be going out with a whimper, with Pixel Cup Soccer (which has a demo if that sounds like your bag), a new Moorhuhn game, and lots of games that got their titles shortened for sanity. There is an eShop listing for one additional game, but it's been delayed so often that I can't tell if "December 31" is used in the "legitimately releasing on Saturday" sense or the "system defined filler date" sense.

Stay safe this weekend if you're going out to celebrate, mask up if you're in North America, watch out for the Latvian hockey fans if you're in Moncton because they'll drink you under the table, and we'll reconvene after the hangover to start the count for 2023.

North America

Digital

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition (US$16.99/C$21.99: Monday)

Path of Ra ($13/$18.55)

Moorhuhn Pirates - Crazy Chicken Pirates ($6.99/$8.99: Monday)

Xanchuchanel ($5.99/$8.99: Tuesday)

Street Drag Racing ($4.99/$6.99: Monday)

Farming Real Simulation ($4.99/$6.99)

Infected Run to Survive ($4.99/$6.99)

Monster Impossible Truck ($4.99/$6.99)

Supreme Car Race ($1.99/$2.99: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Among more than FOUR THOUSAND games on sale right now, an Indie World sale runs until early in the morning January 2 and we have the first of many digital sales on Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Digital

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition (€16.59/£14.44: Monday)

A Maiden Astrologer Divines The Future (€8.53/£7.57: Monday)

Moorhuhn Pirates - Crazy Chicken Pirates (€6.99/£6.29: Monday)

Xanchuchanel (€5.99/£5.39: Tuesday)

Farming Real Simulation (€4.99/£4.99)

Infected Run to Survive (€4.99/£4.99)

Monster Impossible Truck (€4.99/£4.49)

Japan

Farming Real Simulation (¥699)

Monster Impossible Truck (¥699)

Journey to the Blue Mountain (¥400)