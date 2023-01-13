Two More Smash Bros DLC Amiibo To Debut In January

With two more to come before the year's out and the last one to come with native versions of their home game.
The slow lurching of the Amiibo train will continue in 2023 with four more of the Smash Fighters Pass 2 figures.
Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo figures will launch on January 13, according to a new trailer posted by Nintendo of America's social media. Pyra and Mythra will follow sometime later in 2023, though it is not known if they will come in a dual pack as with Minecraft's Steve and Alex a couple of months ago.
Super Smash Bros. #amiibo for DLC fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth will be released on 1/13/23.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2022
Plus, look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra in 2023! pic.twitter.com/6HEuGR07Nv