Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Installs April 14 Release Date

And some good news for collectors.

A new trailer has revealed online features and the release date for the next Mega Man Legacy Collection.

The trailer below has confirmed an April 14, 2023 launch date for the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - a compilation of the ten games (across six stories) in the Game Boy Advance-based RPG series. Each game will have options for online chip trading and battling including ranked battles, while later games will allow for trading of other items including skills and cosmetics.

Preorders are now available digitally and should be live shortly for the physical version, with digital preorders (covering both collections) offering special menu screen skins and music tracks. In a departure from prior Legacy Collection releases on Switch, Capcom have confirmed that the physical release of the Battle Network collection will include all of the games in the collection on a Switch card as opposed to requiring a partial download.