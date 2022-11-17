Near-Final Track List Released For Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

Answers? Check. Theme of Love? Check. Crazy Chocobo? ...unfortunately, check.

Square Enix has released the list of tracks that will be on the Final Bar Line, barring a few tracks for the special editions.

As part of a "Thearthythm Thursday", Square released the list of 385 tracks in the base game, as well as most of the tracks to be included in the Digital Deluxe edition at launch.

The full list contains each mainline Final Fantasy, as well as multiple spinoffs. Most of the details for the post-launch DLC were released via the eShop when the game was announced on September 13.