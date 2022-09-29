Nintendo Sales Panic: September 2022 US NPD Group Results

A squid, a kid, a turtle, and a steamroller walk into a sports bar...

The hotly anticipated September US sales survey from the NPD Group can probably explain why the Splatoon 3 servers suddenly start dying at 8pm ET every night.

All sales based on revenue from August 29 - October 1 unless noted, and some non-Nintendo companies include eShop sales in their reporting.

Although hardware sales were up overall in the period, the PlayStation 5 was the primary cause as it led both dollar and unit sales for the period; the Switch was third and second in those metrics respectively.

A big month for new releases saw Splatoon 3 - Nintendo's major first party title - finish fourth in the combined rankings behind in order FIFA 23, Madden NFL 23, and NBA 2k23 (the first having a modified Switch release and the third coming out full price). Two third party titles finished sixth and eighth combined, with Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection coming in sixth place (despite a limited physical release and a $40 digital release) while Bandai Namco's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R finished eighth combined.

Other Nintendo relevant titles in the top 20 include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 10th, Minecraft 11th, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 13th, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 14th, MLB The Show 22 19th, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sneaking into the 20th spot.

The top ten sellers on Switch: