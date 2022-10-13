Mimic Pokemon Gimmighoul Unveiled In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet

It loves it some gold, apparently.

A mysterious creature that appeared yesterday in Pokemon Go has been fully revealed.

Gimmighoul is a Ghost-typed Pokemon that will first be available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. A pure Ghost type, it has two forms: a Chest form in which it is hiding, and a Roaming form that has reportedly never been captured in Paldea. Its ability in Chest form is Rattled (Ghost, Dark, or Bug moves used on it cause a speed buff), while its roaming form has an unknown ability, and it has been seen using Shadow Ball and Power Gem.

The Roaming form began appearing behind the avatar character in Pokemon Go yesterday after 5pm local time, though it was not catchable; Poke Stops became gold at the same time and dropped mysterious coin items. It appears the Roaming form will be catchable in Pokemon Go, and direct communication between Pokemon Go and the Scarlet/Violet games will come in 2023 according to Niantic.