Only the second one of these presentations thus far in 2022.

The next Nintendo video presentation will be third-party only.

Nintendo has announced an Indie World presentation will air on Wednesday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT, 1800 CET). It will run for approximately 25 minutes.

The last Indie World in May featured four immediate releases and 16 other releases announced including Cult of the Lamb and Wayward Strand.