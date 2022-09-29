New Ghost Dog Pokemon Greavard Shown For Scarlet And Violet

Who's a good hellhound? Yes, you are...

Another new Pokemon has been semi-revealed another new Pokemon of the supernatural variety.

After a tease of a new Ghost typed-Pokemon, a video has shown an unnamed canine Pokemon with a small candlelight on the top of its head. It was seeing playing with a member of a Ghost-type club at "Naranja Academy". The pup was later revealed to be named Greavard, a pure-Ghost type who has the Pickup ability.

The video also confirmed the presence of fan favorites Gengar and Mimikyu in the game.