Nintendo Sales Panic: August 2022 US NPD Group Results

Was Xenoblade 3's halo effect enough to carry the day?

A relatively quiet month for the Switch and the release of a series that has skipped Nintendo consoles for a decade led to a slight sales slump for Nintendo in the US, according to the latest NPD Group sales survey.

Data is from July 31 - August 26, based on dollars unless noted otherwise, publishers can contribute digital data but Nintendo does not.

Hardware saw the PlayStation 5 take top honours in both dollars and unit sales, besting the Switch which had held the unit sales crown the previous six months (February -> July). The Switch still leads in unit sales for the year, though no specific unit counts have been provided.

There were no major retail releases for the Switch in the period and only one first party release (the $20 digital only Kirby's Dream Buffet) so catalogue titles dotted the top 20 in the software charts. For first party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe topped the Switch-eligible releases in 6th, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 held on in 10th following a 4th place finish in the July report, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate placed 16th, Kirby and the Forgotten Land 18th, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus 20th. Third parties checked in with Minecraft (7th), LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (8th), MLB The Show 22 (9th), Digimon Survive (11th), and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (19th). The top two sellers overall were the annual Madden release and the reboot of Saints Row at 1 and 2.

The top 10 Switch sellers in the period:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kirby and the Forgotten Land Pokemon Legends: Arceus Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Sports Digimon Survive (Bandai Namco) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Minecraft (Microsoft)

The five-week September report will contain first noted US sales for the TMNT Cowabunga Collection (Aug 30), NBA 2k23, and Splatoon 3 (Sept 9) among others.