Splatoon 3 Announces Pokemon Scarlet And Violet-Inspired Splatfest

The settling of the great debate: Fairy/Psychic, Ghost/Dragon, or Dark/Figh... oh, not that starter triangle?

The second post-launch Splatfest in Splatoon 3 will be visiting the Paldea region.

A Splatfest has been announced from November 11 - 13 beginning at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST), and the three sides will be the classic Pokemon starter question of the Grass-type, Fire-type, or Water-type . This is indicated as a Pokemon collaboration as Scarlet and Violet launch the following week, and the choices are represented by Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.