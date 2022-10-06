Pilotwings 64 Lands In Switch Online Expansion Pack October 13

Well, haven't seen this one in a while.

The next N64 game for the Switch Online Expansion Pack is, as promised, the other worldwide launch title for the platform.

Pilotwings 64 will be the next title to enter the Expansion Pack on October 13. The other title that launched with the N64 in all territories, this release will mark the first time it has re-released anywhere since its debut in 1996.

Pilotwings 64 is expected to be joined before the end of 2022 by GoldenEye 007 and two N64 Mario Party titles.