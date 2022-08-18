GoldenEye, Mario Party, and More Coming to Nintendo 64 on NSO.

The Smashterpieces Curse extends to Mario Party Monthly, apparently.

The next few N64 games in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack have been announced, and they include one of the most acclaimed shooters of all time.

The list of games includes:

Pilotwings 64

Mario Party 1

Mario Party 2

Mario Party 3

Pokemon Stadium 1

Pokemon Stadium 2

1080 Snowboarding

Excitebike 64

GoldenEye 007

The announcement of GoldenEye 007 comes alongside rumors of a remaster for Xbox platforms, but it seems Nintendo Switch players will be limited to a faithful replica of the original N64 release.

Pilotwings and the first two Mario Party games will release by the end of the year, with the remainder launching in 2023.

Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2 will not support transferring of Pokemon to the game, though the NSO version of Goldeneye will support online play, unlike an Xbox version announced at the same time.

UPDATE: According to 007.com, the Nintendo Switch Online version of GoldenEye will be the only version of the game to officially support online play, with the version releasing on Xbox GamePass being limited to offline splitscreen play.