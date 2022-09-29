Switch Online Expansion Pack Adds First Two Mario Party Titles November 2

Or "how to ruin US Thanksgiving without politics, religion, anime, or the Great Pumpkin".

A double dose of pain will greet subscribers to the Switch Online Expansion Pack early next month.

Nintendo have confirmed that the first two Mario Party N64 games will be added to the N64 library on November 2. Originally released in 1999 and 2000 respectively, the games follow the launch of Pilotwings 64 last week.

With the Mario Parties dated, only Goldeneye is potentially left to launch into the Expansion Pack before the end of the year; as a side note, the first James Bond film Dr. No celebrated 60 years since its theatrical debut on October 5.