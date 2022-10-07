Episode 792: The Life Pharaonic

Lon Jindemann wants to talk about Mario's ass.

You might have heard the news, Nintendo dropped a trailer.

That trailer: a weirdly sexual trailer for Pilotwings 64.

Oh, you wanted to hear about the Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer? We talked about that too, but it quickly devolves into accusations and counter-accusations over some people's body-negativity. At one point RFN's listeners, that is you, are accused of being "the problem."

You should expect nothing better. This is episode 792. We have a track record. At this point, any surprise is a you issue.

After a much-needed break, we tackle some New Business. James proves last week's email correct by talking about visual novel fault - StP - LIGHTKRAVTE. I'm serious, that's the name. Guillaume finished Doom 64 and is now playing Return to Monkey Island. Lastly, Greg takes a look at the DLC for Cuphead, the Splatoon 3 Splatfest, and playing Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on the Switch OLED.

