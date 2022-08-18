Octopath Traveler II Revealed, Launching February Next Year

Eight more paths to travel

Octopath Traveler, the first in Square Enix's line of HD-2D games, receives a sequel. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the newest entry in the throwback JRPG series follows eight new characters in the industrial fantasy world of Solistia. Each character will have different path actions dependent on the time of day. The trailer also highlights the various party member's stories connecting with each other.

Octopath Traveler II is set to release on February 24th, 2023.