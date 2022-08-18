Theatrhythm Returns On Switch In Multiplayer Final Bar Line February 16

More Final Fantasy music! MORE, I SAY!

After the curtain call comes the final line for Square's beloved rhythm series.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line was revealed in today's Nintendo Direct for a February 16 launch. As with the 3DS originals, players will control avatars of Final Fantasy characters in rhythm games spanning the series, and the Switch edition will include 390 songs.

DLC for related properties Saga, Nier, Live a Live, and Octopath Traveler will be available post-launch: a digital deluxe version of the game will also be available with exclusive songs including FFIX's theme "Melodies of Life".