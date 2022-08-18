We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Theatrhythm Returns On Switch In Multiplayer Final Bar Line February 16

by Donald Theriault - September 13, 2022, 10:56 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo Direct

More Final Fantasy music! MORE, I SAY!

After the curtain call comes the final line for Square's beloved rhythm series.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line was revealed in today's Nintendo Direct for a February 16 launch. As with the 3DS originals, players will control avatars of Final Fantasy characters in rhythm games spanning the series, and the Switch edition will include 390 songs.

DLC for related properties Saga, Nier, Live a Live, and Octopath Traveler will be available post-launch: a digital deluxe version of the game will also be available with exclusive songs including FFIX's theme "Melodies of Life".

Talkback

Ian Sane3 hours ago

Curtain Call probably got more hours out of me than any 3DS game.  I've debated getting the Kingdom Hearts rhythm game to try to fill that void but I don't know the series or its music so I haven't bit on it.  And I'm glad I didn't because now I can get this instead!  My backlog has now become hopeless because I will spend 90% of gaming time on this.

Luigi Dude2 hours ago

I was interested in the 3DS games but never got them.  This on the other hand will be a must buy since just the amount of songs in the base game alone is already a damn good value.

