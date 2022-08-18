Just Dance 2023 Announced

It's inevitable, like the news desk not knowing any of the musical acts in it.

One of the top third party sellers on Nintendo platforms is returning with a new online focus.

Just Dance 2023 was announced in the Ubisoft Forward presentation for a holiday release on Switch, with a new emphasis on "playing with anyone" (implying cross-platform multiplayer) and the ability to form private groups of up to 6 dancers.

New songs in the game include performances from Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, and Zara Larsson.