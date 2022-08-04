Dragalia Lost Ends Service On November 30

The story's been done, so it's just the final countdown now.

Another Nintendo mobile project will be closing its doors at the end of November.

After its planned closure was announced in March, the end of service for the Nintendo and Cygames collaboration has been confirmed as November 30 at 1 a.m. ET (10 p.m. PT on the 29th).

The game's paid currency is no longer available as of today, with the final characters added on March 31 and the story wrapping up completely in July. Dragalia will join Miitomo (2018) and Dr. Mario World (2021) on the list of closed Nintendo mobile products.