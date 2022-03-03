We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Dragalia Lost To Shut Down After Its Story Concludes in July

by Matthew Zawodniak - March 22, 2022, 3:20 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Dragalia Lost Website

Dragalia Lost will receive its final story update in July 2022, with the game itself shutting down sometime afterwards.

The update, which has been announced to be part two of chapter 26, will bring the story to its conclusion. Additionally the game will be receiving its final set of new characters on March 31st, after which point there will be no new content added besides the remainder of the story. There was no specific date announced for when the game would fully shut down, though the official news post on the Dragalia Lost website said that it would be "a later date" after the story concludes.

Since Nintendo expanded their business into the mobile game market, Dragalia Lost has been their only mobile release not based on an existing franchise. It joins Miitomo and Dr. Mario World in Nintendo's collection of defunct mobile games—though Dragalia Lost holds the honor of lasting nearly twice as long as either of its discontinued predecessors.

Talkback

Enner9 hours ago

;_;

Probably before the end of the year, I will bade goodbye to my sweet prince.

Man... are they gonna kill it on or a bit after its 4th birthday?

Khushrenada3 hours ago

4 years to tell a story?! Clearly, this is the War and Peace of the video game world.

