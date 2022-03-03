Dragalia Lost To Shut Down After Its Story Concludes in July

Soon to be Dragalia Lost Media.

Dragalia Lost will receive its final story update in July 2022, with the game itself shutting down sometime afterwards.

The update, which has been announced to be part two of chapter 26, will bring the story to its conclusion. Additionally the game will be receiving its final set of new characters on March 31st, after which point there will be no new content added besides the remainder of the story. There was no specific date announced for when the game would fully shut down, though the official news post on the Dragalia Lost website said that it would be "a later date" after the story concludes.

Since Nintendo expanded their business into the mobile game market, Dragalia Lost has been their only mobile release not based on an existing franchise. It joins Miitomo and Dr. Mario World in Nintendo's collection of defunct mobile games—though Dragalia Lost holds the honor of lasting nearly twice as long as either of its discontinued predecessors.