Nintendo Downloads - August 18, 2022

Given that Donald can't enjoy cake today, at least Kirby will be able to later this week.

Things we missed last week: Taito's Gun & Frontier in the Archives.

Although Kirby's latest multiplayer romp - Kirby's Dream Buffet - is the game of the week, this vacation week for me (because screw working on your birthday) is tracking to be a busy one. Sega's Two Point Campus is finally matriculating on the Switch, and of course we gave the review to a university professor so Jordan will have that out shortly. Although lacking a retail release, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright did appear in the last Partner Showcase (probably due to being published by Aniplex) and that'll hit on Thursday.

It's a good week for independent games as well, with the leader of those being either Cursed to Golf for all your good walk-ruining needs or the episodic adventure We Are OFK. Indie sequels are coming apace as well with the overhead action Blossom Tales, 2019 adventure The Room (not that one), and episodic RPG Light Fairytale all drawing sequels.

North America

Retail

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (US/C$49.99: Wednesday)

Two Point Campus ($39.99/$53.99: Tuesday)

eShop

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright ($29.99/$38.99)

Irresistible Mistakes ($29.99/$38.99)

Hobo: Tough Life ($29.99/$33.99)

Robo Revenge Squad ($20/$26.00: Wednesday)

Dyna Bomb 2 ($19.99/$26.99)

Slaycation Paradise ($19.99/$26.59)

Mutropolis ($19.99/$25.99)

We Are OFK ($19.99/$24.99)

Cursed To Golf ($19.99/$22.79)

Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School ($19.99/$)

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince ($14.99/$17.49: Tuesday)

Hell Blasters ($14.99: Wednesday/$not releasing)

Kirby's Dream Buffet ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

Treehouse Riddle ($14.99/$17.49)

Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison ($9.99/$12.49)

Light Fairytale Episode II ($9.99/$12.49)

The Room Two ($9.99/$10.99)

Project Knight 2: Dusk of Souls ($8.99/$9.99: Friday)

My Divorce Story ($7.99/$10.63)

Strike Buster Prototype ($6.99/$: Friday)

Home Deco Puzzles ($5.99/$6.99)

Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire ($5.99/$7.79)

Webgeon Speedrun Edition ($4.99/$6.39: Monday)

Arenas of Tanks ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Chameneon ($3.99/$5.31)

Zumba Collection ($2.99/$3.99)

Streaming

Thymesia ($29.99/$34.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Jupiter's Picross titles are all on sale until Thursday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Two Point Campus (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Irresistible Mistakes (€28.99/£23.99: Wednesday)

eShop

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (€29.99/£23.99)

Hobo: Tough Life (€24.99/£22.49)

Robo Revenge Squad (€20/£17.99: Wednesday)

Dyna Bomb 2 (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Mutropolis (€19.99/£17.99)

We Are OFK (€19.99/£17.99)

Cursed To Golf (€19.99/£16.99)

Slaycation Paradise (€19.99/£14.99)

Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (€17.99/£16.19)

Kirby's Dream Buffet (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Treehouse Riddle (€14.99/£13.49)

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince (€12.49/£11.39: Tuesday)

Hell Blasters (€12.49/£11.29: Wednesday)

Smash Boats (€11.5/£9.99)

Light Fairytale Episode II (€9.99/£8.99)

Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison (€8.99/£7.49)

The Room Two (€8.99/£6.99)

Project Knight 2: Dusk of Souls (€7.99/£6.99)

My Divorce Story (€7.29/£6.59)

Strike Buster Prototype (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire (€5.99/£5.49)

Home Deco Puzzles (€5.99/£5.39)

Webgeon Speedrun Edition (€4.99/£4.49)

Arenas of Tanks (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Chameneon (€3.99/£3.59)

Zumba Collection (€2.99/£2.49)

Streaming

Thymesia (€29.99/£24.99)

Japan

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright (¥3650)

Hobo: Tough Life (¥3090)

Dyna Bomb 2 (¥2990)

Irresistible Mistakes (¥2980)

Autonauts (¥2200)

Secrets of Magic 5: Back to School (¥2200)

Move or Die: Unleashed (¥1980)

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (¥1900)

Treehouse Riddle (¥1800)

Smash Boats (¥1620)

Blossom Tales 2: The Minotaur Prince (¥1520)

Hell Blasters (¥1520)

Kirby's Dream Buffet (¥1500)

Scars of the Doll (¥1500)

Light Fairytale Episode II (¥999)

The Room Two (¥999)

My Divorce Story (¥880)

Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire (¥600)

Marmoset (¥400)

Zumba Collection (¥389)

Punchman Online (¥free to start: Monday)