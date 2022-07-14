Splatoon 3 Direct To Air Wednesday

With a month until launch day, it's time for some more fresh information.

More details about Splatoon 3 are about to spawn.

A dedicated Splatoon 3 Direct will air on Wednesday (August 10) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1500 CET. It will run for approximately 30 minutes.

Although prior Directs have included large Splatoon 3 sections, this is the first time the game has gotten a dedicated show.