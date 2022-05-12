Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Confirmed For November 18 In New Trailer

What are those Pokemon, and... four player live co-op?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a date and some new friends.

A new trailer has released confirming the games will release worldwide on November 18, 2022 with digital preorders now open. The box art, showing two new apparently legendary Pokemon, was also shown, and the traditional double pack will be available.

The world appears to support four player co-op, and even shows a trade occuring in the world by two trainers throwing Poke Balls to each other. The game has two professors - Sada and Turo - and a rival named Nemona. The only named Pokemon is a pig-like creature named Lechonk, though the game's website has revealed the legendaries to be Koraidon (Scarlet) and Miraidon (Violet), an electrical feline named Pawmi, and the plant-like Smoliv.