Episode 333: You're a Kid, You're a Squid, You're Stagnating

All the iteration of annualization without the annoying release schedule.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Alex joins John and Neal once again to discuss the latest in the world of Nintendo. A slightly adjusted noise pattern on Mario Kart 8's grass texture means Nintendo's perceived laziness has dropped by roughly 40%. With that out the way we can concentrate on whether the second round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is actually fun. We also check out the new DioField Chronicle demo and are pleasantly surprised to see Square Enix managed to invent the entire RTS genre. Finally, we had a half out Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct which left us somewhat hesitant about the new entry.

After the credits roll, we circle back around with Alex to let the spoilers fly after he completed his playthrough of the original Xenoblade.