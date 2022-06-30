We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
News
Switch

Nintendo Switch Sports Update Coming July 26

by Donald Theriault - July 22, 2022, 9:11 am EDT
Source: Nintendo

Clearly the next step after S is to flip it on its side and make it infinite.

A "summer" update for Nintendo Switch Sports is coming soon.

The free update will release July 26/27 (Tuesday night/Wednesday morning) and will include expanded support for the Leg Strap accessory in soccer matches (4v4 and 1v1), plus new volleyball moves. Post-update, volleyball will include new "Slide Attack" and "Rocket Serve" moves.

New tiers for the online leagues will be added, known as S Tier and ∞ Tier. It will also be possible to create rooms for matches outside of the friends list.

