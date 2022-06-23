Nintendo Sales Panic: June 2022 US NPD Group Results

A big month for soccer and soldiers.

The top of the hardware and software charts from the NPD Group seems unchanging, but there's a lot of action down below in this month's survey.

All data based on sales from May 29 - July 2 in dollars, unless noted otherwise. Digital sales for select third parties are included.

The Switch was the best selling console in the US by units in the period, and also maintained the lead for the first half of 2022. The PlayStation 5 was top of the charts in both categories based on revenue.

For software, Nintendo's two debuting games both made the top 20: Mario Strikers Battle League (June 10) placed 3rd in the period, while Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (June 24) claimed 16th place. Third parties with new software - or in one case, expansions - also benefited in June with Monster Hunter Rise ascending to 13th (from 30th in May) thanks to the Sunbreak expansion, Sega's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba just behind in 14th following its Switch launch, and Sonic Origins landing in 17th.

For catalogue software, Nintendo entries placed as follows: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6th, Nintendo Switch Sports 7th, Kirby and the Forgotten Land 8th, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 15th, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus 18th. For third parties, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga retained 2nd place in June (trailing only Elden Ring for the second successive month), MLB The Show 22 4th, Overwatch 5th (following an Overwatch 2 beta), and Minecraft placed 10th.

The top 10 selling games on Switch: