Nintendo Sales Panic: July 2022 US NPD Group Results

Did XC3 snuffing bomb? Not really.

Nintendo's traditional July was pipped by a couple of games, but it was still a good month for RPGs from the big N.

All data based on dollar sales from July 3 - 30 unless otherwise noted. Third parties can contribute digital sales, though Nintendo is among those that do not.

Hardware saw the Switch as the best selling system based on units sold, with the PlayStation 5 taking the lead in dollar sales as usual due to higher hardware selling prices. No total figures were provided.

Nintendo had two software debuts in the reporting period, with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 finishing fourth in the combined sales chart and as the top game on Switch despite two days of physical-only sale. Live a Live, which debuted a week earlier on July 22 and at $50 (compared to $60 for XC3) did not crack the combined top 20, though it was the eighth best selling game on Switch. The other software debut for July was Bandai Namco's Digimon Survive, which placed 8th combined and 9th on Switch.

Other Nintendo titles in the combined top 20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 7th, Kirby and the Forgotten Land 11th, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12th, Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13th, Pokemon Legends: Arceus 15th, and Nintendo Switch Sports 16th. (Mario Party Superstars was the 10th best selling Switch game of the period.) For third parties, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga placed 3rd, MLB The Show 22 6th, Minecraft 9th, Overwatch 14th, and Monster Hunter Rise (with the Sunbreak expansion) rounded out the top 20.