Four Games Added to Switch Online Expansion Pack Genesis Library

One Sega Channel, one summer blockbuster, and the first two years of some people's internet lives.
The Genesis library for Nintendo Switch Online has added four new games to round out the month of June. The new titles are:
- Zero Wing (1989/90) - a side-scrolling shooter perhaps best known for an infamously bad localization that spawned the All Your Base Are Belong To Us internet meme
- Target Earth (1990) - originally known as Assault Suit Leynos in Japan, a mech shooter set in the early 23rd century and previously only released on Wii Virtual Console in Japan
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars (1994) - a compilation of the first three Mega Man NES games brought to the Genesis with a new, overarching story; it previously was released only on the Sega Channel and later on the Genesis Mini
- Comix Zone (1995) - a side-scrolling brawler set in a mock comic book universe which was re-released on the Wii Virtual Console, in the Genesis Mini, and as an unlockable in at least one Sonic Mega Collection