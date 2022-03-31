Switch Online Expansion Pack Adds Three More Genesis Titles To Library

Shoot, spin, and... strategize, I guess?
Three more titles have hit the Genesis library for Nintendo Switch Online following a maintenance tonight.
The three games in question:
- Space Harrier II is a proto-third person shooter that was both a launch title for the Mega Drive in Japan and for the Genesis in North America. Designed by Yu Suzuki, it is a sequel to the original 1985 arcade hit from Sega
- Shining Force II is a tactical role-playing game from 1994 in North America. Developed by Sonic Software Planning, the game features a new cast and takes place roughly a half century after the original
- Sonic Spinball is a 1993 action/pinball hybrid from Sega