Switch Online Expansion Pack Adds Three More Genesis Titles To Library

by Donald Theriault - April 21, 2022, 9:08 pm EDT
Source: Nintendo

Shoot, spin, and... strategize, I guess?

Three more titles have hit the Genesis library for Nintendo Switch Online following a maintenance tonight.

The three games in question:

  • Space Harrier II is a proto-third person shooter that was both a launch title for the Mega Drive in Japan and for the Genesis in North America. Designed by Yu Suzuki, it is a sequel to the original 1985 arcade hit from Sega
  • Shining Force II is a tactical role-playing game from 1994 in North America. Developed by Sonic Software Planning, the game features a new cast and takes place roughly a half century after the original
  • Sonic Spinball is a 1993 action/pinball hybrid from Sega

