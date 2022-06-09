Nintendo Of America Offering Second Opportunity To Preorder Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition

Will they prevent a second Blaze Attack on the servers?

After the first attempt went poorly, Nintendo of America is taking another crack at opening preorders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 special edition.

A specific time was not communicated in Nintendo's Twitter post announcing the sale, just that it would occur "on 6/30". The preorders will be limited to one per account for this round, after being capped at two in the round on June 8.

The first attempt was marred by a severe overload of the North American store's servers, even after the implementation of a queue for access to the site. Other territories had the presale for the limited edition contents occur without incident.