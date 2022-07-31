Episode 782: Mad Whale McCree

"From hell's heart I stab at thee."

Guillaume is on vacation this week, so that leaves it to the remaining Jon, James, and Greg to put on a show while impatiently waiting for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

New Business kicks-off with Jon trying to bait recovered addict James back into Forza Horizon 5.The bait is the new Hot Wheels DLC. It sounds really fun, and I mean, a little look can't hurt, right? Speaking of unhealthy play-styles, Jon hit the pay2win loot-grind stage of Diablo Immortal. It's a game where legends are bought, your server-mates try to pick fights, and a whale lurks in the seas. James finished Astral Chain and it is very much on the chain. I'd feel bad for that joke, but that's all the creativity this game really deserves. Greg also finished his pre-Xenoblade work with final thoughts on Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. He has some advice if you plan to play both Klonoa 1 and 2.

After a break, we tackle a trio of Listener Mail. We try to decide if there any games left for the Nintendo Arcade Archives, offer instructions on constructing mail ordered "upgrades" for Collector's Editions, and mourn a life spent making a single AAA. You can mail order a collector's edition of this podcast right here.