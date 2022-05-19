We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition Being Sold In North American My Nintendo Stores Tomorrow

by Donald Theriault - June 7, 2022, 9:22 pm EDT
Total comments: 4 Source: Nintendo

Vaya con dios, collectors.

Get your clicky fingers ready if you're looking to purchase the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 special edition: preorders open tomorrow.

In a post on the company Twitter account, Nintendo of America confirmed the package - with an art book and steelbook game case - would be open for preorder tomorrow. Similar announcements have been made by Nintendo's European and Australian branches.

Purchasers will be limited to two copies per account, though it is not confirmed if it will be an open preorder or if a fixed amount will be sold. More details will be made available when the sale begins.

Talkback

Khushrenada22 hours ago

Here comes the pain! Really disappointing to see another Special Edition without a soundtrack CD or downloadable album even.

Bungle48 hours ago

Yeah, they should just sell the book by itself with online retailers, then have a steelbook version like SMT5 did.

broodwars5 hours ago

And the Nintendo store has been down the entirety of today. Man, who could have predicted this, besides anyone who's ever had to buy even a mildly collectable item from Nintendo before over the past decade at least?  >:(

Mop it up4 hours ago

Good luck everyone!

Add to the discussion!
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement