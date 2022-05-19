Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition Being Sold In North American My Nintendo Stores Tomorrow

Vaya con dios, collectors.

Get your clicky fingers ready if you're looking to purchase the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 special edition: preorders open tomorrow.

In a post on the company Twitter account, Nintendo of America confirmed the package - with an art book and steelbook game case - would be open for preorder tomorrow. Similar announcements have been made by Nintendo's European and Australian branches.

Purchasers will be limited to two copies per account, though it is not confirmed if it will be an open preorder or if a fixed amount will be sold. More details will be made available when the sale begins.