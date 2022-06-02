Other News From The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

Remember: Never spend more than twenty dollars on a Sonic game.
Other items discussed in today's Partner Showcase:
- Tactical action title Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions announced a July 28 release date after being previously announced for a Q3 2022 release.
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, out August 18, is set entirely in a writer's notebook and promises more than 200 "pages" of adventure.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley, a life sim with Disney characters, will launch into "early access" on September 6.
- The cloud version of A Plague Tale: Requiem reconfirmed its October 18 release date along with the other versions.
- Square Enix announced their new take on the farming RPG with Harvestella, which involves trying to protect the farm against a "season of death" called Quietus. It will release November 4.
- Epic Games will publish railroad simulator Railgrade this fall.
- The embattled Sonic Frontiers showed its gameplay running on Switch, but the open-world game is still listing a "holiday" release.
- A new Doraemon Story of Seasons title, "Friends of the Great Kingdom", takes the Japanese megastar to a new planet for farming in 2022.
- Return to Monkey Island, a new sequel to the long-running point and click adventure franchise penned by Ron Gilbert and published by Devolver, will debut on consoles via the Switch in 2022.
- Gearbox Publishing revealed hand-crafted co-op adventure Blanc. A fawn and a wolf cub have to use their abilities to survive in harsh environments, while the textless story will feature local and online play. It will be console exclusive on Switch when it launches in February 2023.
- More gameplay was shown for Minecraft Legends, announced earlier this month and coming in 2023.
- Simogo (Year Walk) showed their new game Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, and the puzzle adventure will release in 2023 via Annapurna Interactive.
- Super Bomberman R 2, the full follow-up to the launch day Switch title, was announced for 2023 and showed a new "Castle" mode.
- Trailers were shown for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (recently released, published by Koei Tecmo in Japan), Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Thursday), and No Man's Sky (announced for October 7 last week).