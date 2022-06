Let's face it, he's required to be playable in every other Mario RPG series.

After a year of silence, the curtain has been pulled back on Mario + Rabbids: Stars of Hope.

The Ubisoft strategy sequel was shown during the Direct Mini today with a release date of October 20. In addition to showing off the gameplay, it also revealed Bowser as playable at some point in the game.

Ubisoft will air a showcase tomorrow at noon Eastern / 9 a.m. Pacific with more information on the game.