Sunbreak Expansion For Monster Hunter Rise To Receive Demo, Title Updates

The news desk is currently having flashbacks to the 4 Ultimate endgame

Capcom's showcase has given some new information about the June 30 Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, including an opportunity to try the new features out early.

A demo for Sunbreak will be available tomorrow on the eShop which will include training modes and four monsters to fights including the returning Astalos (an advanced hunt) and flagship monster Malzeno ("expert hunt"). Unlike previous demos, there will be no cap on the number of times monsters can be fought.

The new trailer also confirmed monsters including two returning monsters: Gore Magala (the flagship monster of 4 Ultimate) and Espinas from the Monster Hunter Frontier MMO. Variants of the Hermitaur and Rakna-Kadaki were shown along with the Jungle biome returning (last seen in Generations Ultimate).

Title updates will be available starting in August which will include a new area and the "Lucent Nargacuga" variant: updates will also be available in fall, winter, and into 2023.