Nintendo Downloads - June 23, 2022

The number of games Donald wants this week is somewhat close to the Three Hopes body count.

Things we missed last week: Omori, the PC RPG that was the "One More Thing" in the December Indie World presentation, dropped on Friday in everywhere besides Canada due to presumed localization issues.

Oh boy, where to begin with this week? We've got the second worst class reunion in history with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, adventure sequel AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative, a possibly soon-to-be-redundant Capcom Fighting Collection, and blue blur collection Sonic Origins - featuring a Sonic 3 soundtrack by Leon Kompowsky. And that's just the stuff I thought I'd buy day 1 - only going for two in Three Hopes and AI 2, however.

Other titles of note: Wreckfest (prior Nintendo Direct appearance in September 2021), Pocky and Rocky Reshrined, the modern Shadowrun Trilogy (note that the combined trilogy release is effectively buy 2 get 1 free), a game based on Steve Jackson's Sorcery series, Thunderful's oft-delayed Firegirl, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition based on the PC title, and Indie World darling ElecHead. And that's not even getting into the two free-to-play big ones the Switch is getting this week: Fall Guys and Roller Champions.

And then I get charged on Thursday for Sunbreak. It's like they're saying "eff this person in particular".

North America

Retail

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

AI: The Somnium Files 2 - nirvanA Initiative ($59.99/$79.37: Friday)

Wreckfest ($39.99: Tuesday)

Capcom Fighting Collection ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

eShop

Sonic Origins ($39.99/$53.49)

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined ($29.99/$37.99: Friday)

Steve Jackson's Sorcery ($24.99/$29.99)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Shadowrun Returns ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX ($17.99/$20.49: Wednesday)

Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star ($14.99/$19.02: Tuesday)

Ruggnar ($13.99/$17.9)

Broken Mind ($9.99/$12.99: Tuesdasy)

Redo! ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Sakura Spirit ($9.99/$13.99)

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition ($9.99/$12.59)

ElecHead ($9.99/$11.49)

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll ($7.99/$10.18)

Snug Finder ($7.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Husky's Adventures ($4.99/$6.30: Monday)

Why Pizza? ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

The Psychoduck ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Cube Decider ($3.99/$5.06)

Sudocats ($2.99/$3.99)

Archery Escape ($2.99/$3.99: Saturday)

Fall Guys (free to start: Tuesday)

Roller Champions (free to start: Tuesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: In support of upcoming releases, Ultra Street Fighter 2 and Monster Hunter titles are on sale until July 5. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Wreckfest (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Capcom Fighting Collection (€39.99/£32.98: Friday)

eShop

Sonic Origins (€39.99/£32.99)

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Steve Jackson's Sorcery (€24.99/£24.99)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Shadowrun Returns (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX (€17.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Ruggnar (€13.99/£12.59)

Broken Mind (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesdasy)

Redo! (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Sakura Spirit (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition (€9.29/£8.39)

ElecHead (€8.99/£7.99)

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll (€7.99/£7.19)

Snug Finder (€7.99/£6.99: Saturday)

Husky's Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Why Pizza? (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

The Psychoduck (€4.99/£4.99)

Cube Decider (€3.99/£3.59)

Sudocats (€2.99/£2.49)

Archery Escape (€2.99/£2.99: Saturday)

Fall Guys (free to start: Tuesday)

Roller Champions (free to start: Tuesday)

Japan

9-nine- (¥8250)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (¥7920: Friday)

AI: The Somnium Files 2 - nirvanA Initiative (¥7480)

Aiyoku no Eustia (¥7370)

Meikei no Lupercalia (¥7370)

Capcom Fighting Collection (¥4990)

Sonic Origins (¥4389)

Steve Jackson's Sorcery (¥2900)

Elysion -Feeling of Release- (¥2480)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut (¥2350)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Extended Edition (¥2350)

Shadowrun Returns (¥2350)

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX (¥1840)

ElecHead (¥980)

Drunken Fist 2: Zombie Hangover (¥800)

Ice Cream Surfer (¥800)

Why Pizza? (¥490)

Sudocats (¥389)

Fall Guys (free to start: Tuesday)