Recommendations For The Big Ol’ Super Sale

If you’re not going bankrupt because of the new games this month, maybe this sale will be up your alley

The one tradition that has managed to remain with the chaos of Nintendo’s June the past few years has been a big eShop sale in June. First and third party games are on various levels of discount, the meeting apparently allowed Tropical Freeze to be included, and most wishlists lit up like a Christmas tree as soon as the sale began. But what should you pick up?

The NWR staff has looked the sale over and has a few recommendations for what you can direct those eShop funds to.

AI: The Somnium Files

Release date: September 17, 2019

Discount: 80% (US$7.99/C$10.27) - Largest price drop yet

It might have gotten a permanent price drop to $40 somewhere along the way, but getting one of the most unique mysteries on the Switch for less than a fast food meal is borderline criminal. It probably won’t get this low again due to being uniquely timed for the launch of the sequel (which does change some dialogue if you play the original through), so if you were ever curious about what Uchikoshi has been up to since the Zero Escape games get on this yesterday. - Donald Theriault

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda

Release date: June 13th, 2019

Discount: 30% (US$17.49/C$21.99)

A game for which I am still in awe of its very existence, Cadence of Hyrule mixes the rhythm based gameplay of Crypt of the NecroDancer with the setting, characters, and (most importantly) music of Zelda to create one of the most interesting adventure games in the past few years. If you like rhythm games this is definitely a title you should not miss. The season pass is also 30% off (US$10.49/$13.19), which features three pieces of DLC that give you three alternate soundtracks by some great artists, new playable characters, and an extra story starring Skull Kid from Majora’s Mask. - Joe DeVader

Castlevania Advance Collection

Release Date: September 23rd, 2021

Discount: 33% (US$13.39/C$16.74) - Largest price drop yet

The Switch is the perfect place to download compilations of classic games, and the three Game Boy Advance Castlevania titles that make up this collection are different enough from one another that it’s worth playing each one (just don’t be shy about abusing the rewind function for Circle of the Moon; its boss fights are no joke). If you missed them the first time around on GBA, you can now pick up all three games together for under five bucks each. With M2 responsible for the port work, you know that you’re getting quality versions of games that put the “vania” in “Metroidvania.”Castlevania: Dracula X is here, too, if you need a quick fix of Castlevania’s traditional 2D action-platformer roots. - Jordan Rudek

Child of Light

Release Date: October 11th, 2018

Discount: 75% (US$4.99/C$6.74)

One of the best titles to come out of the UbiArt Framework, Child of Light is a beautiful storybook style RPG with a battle system that heavily resembles an alternate take on classic Final Fantasy’s ATB. Characters speak in rhymes, the world is rendered in a gorgeous watercolor aesthetic, and the music feels both calming on the overworld and epic during battle. If you have the itch for a smaller scale RPG, you honestly can’t do much better than Child of Light. - Joe

Eastward

Release Date: September 16th, 2021

Discount: 20% (US$19.99/C$23.19) - Largest price drop yet

One of the most underrated indie releases of last year, Eastward is essentially what you would get if you took Mother 3 and smashed it together with The Last of Us then served it with a side of Zelda style gameplay. It’s got a story full of fun and quirky characters as well as highly emotional stakes that will likely leave you feeling a variety of things for young Sam and her silent bearded father figure John. It also features one of the best soundtracks to come out of 2021 by the super talented Joel Corelitz, which is almost good enough to be worth the price of admission alone. - Joe

Hades

Release date: September 17, 2020

Discount: 40% (US$14.99/C$18.89) - Largest price drop yet

The biggest discount yet for at least one prominent roguelike hater’s 2020 Game of the Year, you’ve heard the story of Hades plenty already. But it deserves all the love it gets, and it has a soundtrack to die for. Maybe this time, it’ll be the run…- Donald

Heave Ho

Release Date: August 29th, 2019

Discount: 60% (US$3.99/C$5.03) - Largest price drop yet

One of the most fun local multiplayer games I have personally ever played. One to four players can help guide little circle friends to a goal using only their arms and hands, which are controlled separately in terms of holding on or letting go. Players can create a living rope to swing others to safety, turn yourselves into a weird improvised wheel, it’s all up to how creative you can get. Heave Ho is a super fun experience, especially if playing with a group of friends who have no problem betraying their fellow players for a laugh (in a good way), but in the end everybody has to work together to get to the end. - Joe

INSIDE/LIMBO

Release date: June 28, 2018

Discount: 80% (US$1.99/C$2.58 each)

Originally released in 2010, Limbo was an early example of a 2D puzzle platformer with effective environmental storytelling that’d have influential reverberations across indie games since. The quiet tale of a boy making his way through treacherous paths had great pacing between calm puzzle solving and scrambling from monsters and traps in treacherous jumping. The color palate in shades of black and white made a stark backdrop for the events that take place. Developer Playdead’s follow-up was Inside, released in 2016. Inside iterated on a lot of the foundation Limbo laid, adding a bit of color and expanded the storytelling beyond the individual characters with a much more descriptive chain of events as a backdrop with a touch of body horror. At a price cheaper than a cup of coffee, these games are worth playing whether you’re looking to experience some of the best storytelling in gaming or just to see how they’ve influenced gaming. - Joel A. DeWitte

Pikuniku

Release Date: January 24th, 2019

Discount: 75% (US$3.24/C$4.09)

Pikuniku is really weird, one of the weirder games I have ever interacted with, but it’s weird in a way that knows how weird it is. There are few games that allow you to take on concepts like capitalism or environmental destruction or spiders using only your very powerful kicking legs, and Pikuniku just happens to be one such game. The writing is funny, the soundtrack is goofy, and the world has a ton of personality oozing out of every bit of its being. At this low, low price this is a steal for a game that is sure to make you laugh out loud more than a few times. - Joe

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Release Date: September 19th, 2019

Discount: 40% (US$7.79/C$9.79)

While it may be rather simple in the realm of gameplay, Sayonara Wild Hearts is one of the most satisfying, visually pleasing, and audibly hype video games you will probably ever encounter. Described by its developers as a “playable pop album”, this short experience will probably have you playing and replaying just to hear its incredible soundtrack. There’s really not much more to say, it’s a rhythm experience that you just don’t want to miss, you are just going to have to take my word for it. - Joe

Scribblenauts Megapack (Unlimited & Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure)

Release Date: September 18, 2018

Discount: 85% (US$5.99/C$7.77)

Scribblenauts, the puzzle write-your-own-answer game by developer 5th Cell, is a unique experience that started back in 2009 on the Nintendo DS. Nearly 10 years since then, the series found a new home on the Nintendo Switch. This game follows Maxwell, a mute but chipper looking lad as he uses his magic pen to help solve problems for others to write into existence objects, living things, and adjectives. These games are some of the most easygoing and clever experiences and give players the opportunity to think up the most creative option if they’re so inclined. While the dictionary backing the written choices isn’t as expensive as advertised, it’s still a good playground to toy with different ideas that could complete the task or be a complete chaos generator. This package is loaded with content, and easy to recommend for fans of the series or people curious enough to give it a try at such a low price point. - Joel

The Messenger

Release Date: August 30, 2018

Discount: 60% (US$7.99/C$10.07)

A relatively early Switch release, The Messenger remains a must-play title, especially for anyone who grew up with NES staples like Ninja Gaiden. In addition to an absolutely banging soundtrack, the game switches between 8 and 16-bit sprites and features a cavalcade of challenging boss fights and tricky platforming sections. Clever writing and satisfying progression buoy this immensely enjoyable experience. If you need another reason to pick it up, the developers are currently working on a turn-based RPG with heavy Chrono Trigger vibes that is set in the same universe as The Messenger. For under 10 bucks, consider this message signed, sealed, and delivered. - Jordan

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Release date: January 17, 2020

Discount: 30% (US$41.99/C$55.99)

One of the 20 best games developed in the 2010s according to this website, the Switch version does away with one of the major complaints by cutting out a good percentage of the game taken up by load times. It’s one of the best turn-based RPGs on the platform, and the Switch costume additions apparently represent the only way we’ll get to see Joker in his native habitat on the platform. If you’re looking for something a little more ball-busting and recent, a similar discount is available for Shin Megami Tensei V as well. - Donald Theriault

Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle

Release date: November 29, 2021 (individual games September 25, 2018 [VC4] and October 16, 2018 [original])

Discount: See below

Although the bundle of the two games appears to not include the Complete Edition of Valkyria Chronicles 4 and is only 30% off, the contingent games are 60% off - including the DLC-bundled version of 4. What you get for the money is two of the finest military strategy games on the platform, with the legendary-in-hindsight original and the criminally underrated fourth title both serving a niche that not even Fire Emblem aims for. - Donald