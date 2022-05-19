What exactly does the future's future's future hold?

As is their tradition, Devolver Digital aired a mini-movie lampooning the game industry today that also snuck in a couple of Switch announcements.

Devolver will publish The Plucky Squire, the first game from new studio All Possible Futures, in 2023. The studio is a two-person team consisting of James Turner (previously of Game Freak, the first Western Pokemon designer) and Jonathan Biddle (former Curve Digital founder, credited on the Fluidity series among others). The Plucky Squire is a hybrid 2D/3D adventure featuring a storybook character who was kicked out of their story by the villain.

The other Switch announcement was a release date for Cult of the Lamb, which will release on August 11. It also received a brief trailer in the Indie World presentation last month.