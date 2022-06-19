Episode 776: Lice Are a Big Problem for Hair Demons

Bayonetta is going in the flea dip.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week there's not exactly a theme to use to launch the article, so I wont. James passingly mentions that he's playing Card Shark, a game about cheating during the French Enlightenment. He encourages playing the demo. Guillaume has found his next brawler: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. He seems to really like it, but he's been busy: he's also playing Dicey Dungeons and Pac-Man Museum+. Jon and Greg are both playing the demo for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Lastly, Greg closes New Business with Mario Strikers: Battle League and Shin Megami Tensei V.

After a break, we tackle a couple emails. First, in light of Nintendo's difficulty to sell the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 limited edition, Jon and James explore why this is so very hard. Our second email asks us to seed a tournament and decide: who will win. You can send us your eCommerce support questions here.