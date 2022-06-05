We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Episode 774: Wii U EU Sounds Like a Police Siren

by James Jones, Greg Leahy, Jon Lindemann, and Guillaume Veillette - June 5, 2022, 5:30 pm EDT
The sound you hear is called "The Last Cry of the Dead Enders."

This is a bit of a deviation. We planned to do a bunch of email, but if you've been here for any stretch of time you know how that ended. The Lords of Thunder are dead, we are best defined in glacial references. This week we spend the entire first segment on a measly two emails. The first is an easy question: "what are some short Switch games for those who have lost the ability to dig in for long hours?" The second email is not a question, but a game, what games do Europeans consider games for "gamers." The answers may surprise you. Put on your flatcap, that I assume all Europeans are already wearing as they exit the womb, and get ready to guess.

After a break we take a look at the, relatively uninformative, new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In true RFN fashion, a three minute trailer turns into a 40+ minute segment. We can never be concise. You can get your question over-answered by sending an email.

This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.

This episode's ending music is Somnus from Final Fantasy Versus XIII (via DLC for Theatrhythm Final Fantasy). Composition by Yoko Shimomura. It was requested by A.G.. All rights reserved by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Talkback

TOPHATANT1231 hour ago

I really enjoy short story games. They're fun to play with other people, passing round the controller arguing about choices, if it's that kind of game.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is the pinnacle of multiplayer games in my opinion. But on Switch some of my favourites have been…

Tell Tale: The Walking Dead (all seasons)
Life is Strange: True Colors
Telling Lies
Suzerain
Unpacking

