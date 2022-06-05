Episode 774: Wii U EU Sounds Like a Police Siren

The sound you hear is called "The Last Cry of the Dead Enders."

This is a bit of a deviation. We planned to do a bunch of email, but if you've been here for any stretch of time you know how that ended. The Lords of Thunder are dead, we are best defined in glacial references. This week we spend the entire first segment on a measly two emails. The first is an easy question: "what are some short Switch games for those who have lost the ability to dig in for long hours?" The second email is not a question, but a game, what games do Europeans consider games for "gamers." The answers may surprise you. Put on your flatcap, that I assume all Europeans are already wearing as they exit the womb, and get ready to guess.

After a break we take a look at the, relatively uninformative, new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In true RFN fashion, a three minute trailer turns into a 40+ minute segment. We can never be concise. You can get your question over-answered by sending an email.