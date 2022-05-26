Nintendo Downloads - May 26, 2022

A week of sword boys, kangaroo, and a longer June.

Things we missed last week: Data East's Trio The Punch in the Archives.

Last week had the lowest total all year that wasn't explainable by a holiday, and this week's starting out as quiet. If you'd like to get a Warriors fix but want a game with more bishonen by volume than Three Hopes, Koei Tecmo's Touken Ranbu Warriors is the big game of the week (mostly in the financial sense). Otherwise, platformer remake Kao the Kangaroo is possibly interesting, but look for a review by our enthusiast for other animal games later this week...

In the News Desk's wheelhouse is western romance sequel Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, and also we should note that a couple of developers are getting the jump on Pride Month with rhythm title Pride Dance: Out & Proud and romance novel Freezer Pops.

North America

Retail

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (US$39.99/C$50.39: Friday)

eShop

Touken Ranbu Warriors ($59.99/$79.99: Tuesday)

Senren * Banka ($31.49/$35.99: Friday)

Kao the Kangaroo ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Beatus Creation Solitaire ($19.99/$25.99)

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Super Toy Cars Offroad ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Farm Tycoon ($19.99/$23.99: Friday)

Mischief Dungeon Life ($19.90/not releasing)

Remote Life ($18.99/$23.99: Friday)

Pride Dance: Out & Proud ($14.99/$17.49)

Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms ($14.99/$18.99)

Pixel Game Maker Series Kingdom Fighter ($13.99/$17.64)

Mechanic Battle ($9.99/$12.80: Wednesday)

Sakura Succubus 5 ($9.99/$13.99)

Freezer Pops ($9.99/$12.49: Friday)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 ($7.95/$9.95)

Amazing Superhero Squad ($6.99/$9.30: Wednesday)

Jade Order ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

Blow & Fly ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Underland: The Climb ($3.99/$5.31)

Eye Exercise ($1.99/$-)

Toonkars Racer ($1.75/$2.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: An EA sale has Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered 80% off until May 30. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Retail

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

eShop

Touken Ranbu Warriors (€59.99/£49.99: Tuesday)

Senren * Banka (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Kao the Kangaroo (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Beatus Creation Solitaire (€19.99/£17.99)

Super Toy Cars Offroad (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Farm Tycoon (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Remote Life (€17.99/£14.99)

Mischief Dungeon Life (€15.9/£14.29)

Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms (€13.99/£11.99)

Pride Dance: Out & Proud (€12.99/£11.69)

Pixel Game Maker Series Kingdom Fighter (€12.79/£11.49)

Sakura Succubus 5 (€9.99/£9.99: Wednesday)

Mechanic Battle (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Freezer Pops (€9.99/£8.49: Friday)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 (€7.30/£6.59: Wednesday)

Amazing Superhero Squad (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Jade Order (€6.59/£5.70: Friday)

Blow & Fly (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Underland: The Climb (€3.99/£3.59)

Toonkars Racer (€1.69/£1.49: Saturday)

Japan

Yurukill: The Calumination Games (¥7678)

Radiant Tail (¥7150)

Kao the Kangaroo (¥3999)

Senren * Banka (¥3995)

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (¥3960)

Hazuki Makimura's Love Story (¥3300)

Pac-Man Museum+ (¥2640)

Beatus Creation Solitaire (¥1980)

Play with Nusun! Drobo Kindergarten (¥1730)

Twin Blades of the Three Kingdoms (¥1480)

Pixel Game Maker Series Kingdom Fighter (¥1400)

Yabatanien Acid (¥1280)

Coloring Pixels: Collection 1 (¥995)

Category I -Survivor on the Deadline- (¥980)

Amazing Superhero Squad (¥815)

Galactic Wars EX (¥800)

Blow & Fly (¥500)

Kiddy Memory (¥499)

Eye Exercise (¥198)