Indie 3D Platformer Lunistice Coming to Switch This Year

And also PC but mostly Switch

Originally called Eversleep, the newly re-titled Lunistice will be coming to Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC, on September 2, 2022. Lunistice is a 3D platformer heavily inspired by PS1/Sega Saturn era graphics. It began life as a "30 day challenge" while the developer took a break from their other title (A rail shooter also previously referred to as Lunistice) before this new game took center stage.