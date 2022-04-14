Indie 3D Platformer Lunistice Coming to Switch This Year

And also PC but mostly Switch
Originally called Eversleep, the newly re-titled Lunistice will be coming to Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC, on September 2, 2022. Lunistice is a 3D platformer heavily inspired by PS1/Sega Saturn era graphics. It began life as a "30 day challenge" while the developer took a break from their other title (A rail shooter also previously referred to as Lunistice) before this new game took center stage.
Eversleep is #Lunistice!— Dennis 🦊 Wishlist Lunistice! (@AGrumpyFox) May 5, 2022
And here's the release date! Thank you so much for your patience, this "30 day challenge" came a long way!
Lunistice will come out on PC & Switch! Wishlists on Steam are greatly appreciated!
