MobiSwitch

Splatoon 3 Tags In September 9

by Donald Theriault - April 22, 2022, 9:11 am EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

...oh, that's why they moved Xenoblade 3.

The summer is going to end on a fresh note.

Splatoon 3 will launch on September 9, as announced in a new video posted earlier today. The new trailer shows off nearly four minutes of gameplay focused on Turf War.

Additionally, Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion has been added to the list of DLC available in the Expansion Pack for Switch Online.

Talkback

beeboy05312 hours ago

I am happy with this! Thank you! Me and BumbleBee are going to ink it off!

nickmitch1 hour ago

I thought they'd fill that time slot during a Nintendo Direct, but random surprises are good too.

