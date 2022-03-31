Splatoon 3 Tags In September 9

...oh, that's why they moved Xenoblade 3.
The summer is going to end on a fresh note.
Splatoon 3 will launch on September 9, as announced in a new video posted earlier today. The new trailer shows off nearly four minutes of gameplay focused on Turf War.
Additionally, Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion has been added to the list of DLC available in the Expansion Pack for Switch Online.