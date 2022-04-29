Episode 320: Absolute Confidence in Nintendo and the Internet

Because their record is flawless so far.

Neal gives his impressions of Switch Sports prior to its online functionality clicking on. He's holding off on scoring the game until he can play all its modes (though that didn't stop the rest of the internet) but he still has plenty to say about the offline experience. But that's not all, Neal has been busy! He's also been playing Bugsnax in its new Switch form, along with Parkasaurus. John meanwhile needs to correct some commentors on his Star Wars: The Force Unleashed review who he feels wildly misunderstand the relationship between Anakin and Palpatine, which leads into a mild Star Wars tangent. The fellas cover a couple of recent news stories including Splatoon 3's release date and the Mario movie's delay before digging into some listener mail.